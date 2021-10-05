Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Continental Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPSS opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

