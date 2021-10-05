Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:LFT opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.