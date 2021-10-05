ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

