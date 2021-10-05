Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at Truist Securities

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.08.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $213.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.