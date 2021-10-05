Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at Truist Securities

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.08.
Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $213.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
