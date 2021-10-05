Contentos Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Contentos has a market cap of $65.66 million and $10.09 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,477,977,352 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

