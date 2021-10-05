Contrasting ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) & Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Zymeworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zymeworks $38.95 million 34.26 -$180.55 million ($3.58) -8.04

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymeworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Zymeworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Zymeworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymeworks 0 2 4 1 2.86

Zymeworks has a consensus target price of $51.57, indicating a potential upside of 79.25%. Given Zymeworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymeworks is more favorable than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Zymeworks -1,073.23% -57.78% -42.96%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zymeworks beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells. Its pipeline also includes ICT-121, a patient-specific, dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting the CD133 antigen on stem cells in recurrent glioblastoma; ICT-140, a patient-specific, dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting antigens on ovarian cancer stem cells; and the Stem-to-T-cell research program which engineers the patient’s hematopoietic stem cells to generate antigen-specific cancer-killing T cells. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S. Wright on September 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

