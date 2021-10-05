Contrasting Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Markel and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,141.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Tiptree.

Risk and Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markel and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.74 billion 1.69 $816.03 million $26.24 45.73 Tiptree $810.30 million 0.42 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 21.04% 5.90% 1.71% Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markel beats Tiptree on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

