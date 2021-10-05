Contrasting Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) & NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -6,031.18% -44.26% -35.79% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -126.80% -101.70%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 575.11%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 608.81 -$73.16 million ($1.87) -10.18 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -3.12

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

