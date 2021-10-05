Contrasting Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ingenia Communities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 1 0 0 1.33 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 32.17%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ingenia Communities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $389.99 million 4.47 -$36.28 million $1.58 10.61 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingenia Communities Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.78% 4.64% 0.91% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Ingenia Communities Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.