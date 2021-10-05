Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Cormark cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.54.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.