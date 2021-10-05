Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Cormark cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.54.
Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
