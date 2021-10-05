Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

