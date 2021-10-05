Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 28,730 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,730 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.