Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 64,344 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.38.

KLXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

