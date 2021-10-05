COVA Price Tops $0.0001 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $345,631.29 and $26,879.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.