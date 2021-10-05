Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

