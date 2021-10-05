Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 576.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

