Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

