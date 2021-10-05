Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

