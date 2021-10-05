Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,151 shares of company stock worth $74,325,926. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $606.57. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,161. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

