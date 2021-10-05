Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CRARY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
