Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRARY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

