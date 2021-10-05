Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.