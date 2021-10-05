CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands."

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

