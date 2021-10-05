CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. CSL has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLLY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

