CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.19 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 178,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100,872. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

