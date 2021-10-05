Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target lifted by Truist from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $426,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

