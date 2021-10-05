Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,392 in the last 90 days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $998.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.