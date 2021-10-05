Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 549,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $741.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after buying an additional 1,454,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

