CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

CURO Group stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

