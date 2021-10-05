D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

