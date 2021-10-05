Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

