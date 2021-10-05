Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose Sells 2,701 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $17,340.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72.

DAIO opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $54.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.