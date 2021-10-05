Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 741,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,371. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.