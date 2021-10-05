Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post $23.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the lowest is $21.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.39 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. 13,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,980. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

