Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.93.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $366.67 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $232.81 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.