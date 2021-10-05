DeFiner Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $333,102.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

