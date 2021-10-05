DeGate (DG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $429,828.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. DeGate has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $429,828.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00109828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00138951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.71 or 0.99713691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.90 or 0.06706641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002723 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.