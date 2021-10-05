DeHive (DHV) One Day Volume Hits $461,024.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $943,355.20 and $461,024.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeHive has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00138331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.32 or 1.00288094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.67 or 0.06733851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

