Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 821,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

