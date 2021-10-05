Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 101,562 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,562 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.51% of Heron Therapeutics worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

