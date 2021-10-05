Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 68.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Progyny were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,635 shares of company stock worth $20,296,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

