Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Energizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 306.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

