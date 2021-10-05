Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,721 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 55,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 12,347.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,341. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

