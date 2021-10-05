Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,607 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of NorthWestern worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

