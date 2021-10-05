Deutsche Bank AG Sells 40,376 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,376 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.92 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.19.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

