Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

ETR BMW opened at €83.42 ($98.14) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

