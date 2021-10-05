Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €17.95 ($21.12) and last traded at €17.76 ($20.89). 268,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.63 ($20.74).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

