DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $630.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $530.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $526.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.27, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,611,942 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in DexCom by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

