DG Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFVI. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $487,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

