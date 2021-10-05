DG Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of PLMI stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.