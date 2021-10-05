DG Capital Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,332,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

